Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP call child’s death at Wabamun Lake ‘suspicious,’ major crimes unit now involved

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 29, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Criminal investigation into death of girl at Wabamun Lake'
Criminal investigation into death of girl at Wabamun Lake
RELATED VIDEO (From Oct. 18, 2024) Alberta RCMP said a criminal investigation is underway into the death of a girl at Wabamun Lake, as investigators no longer believe the five-year-old died from a canoe flipping over. – Oct 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP say the drowning death of a five-year-old child at a popular lake west of Edmonton earlier this month has now been deemed “suspicious” and their major crimes unit has now taken over the investigation.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said they continue to look to speak with more witnesses.

“Police believe that there were several people on the lake during this time and are asking these individuals to come forward as police believe they may have valuable information leading up to the drowning,” the RCMP said.

“If you had been on Moonlight Bay on Oct. 13, 2024, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., police are asking you to contact the Parkland RCMP detachment.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The girl died on Oct. 13 at Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake. The lake is located about 70 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers were first called to the scene just before 3 p.m. that day after receiving a report about a canoe that had flipped over. At the time, it was believed two people were on the boat.

According to the RCMP, a young girl was recovered from the water by bystanders before police and paramedics arrived. She died despite the life-saving efforts of paramedics. The other person who had been in the canoe is a 35-year-old woman who was pulled from the water by someone on another boat.

Trending Now

On Oct. 17, police provided an update and said investigators no longer believe the canoe capsized and confirmed they were “continuing to treat this fatal incident as a criminal investigation.”

Click to play video: 'Young girl dead after canoe overturns on Wabamun Lake: Alberta RCMP'
Young girl dead after canoe overturns on Wabamun Lake: Alberta RCMP
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices