Alberta RCMP say 5-year-old’s death at Wabamun Lake now a criminal probe

Alberta RCMP revealed Thursday that investigators no longer believe the death of a young girl on Wabamun Lake over the weekend involved a canoe flipping over and that a criminal probe into the incident is ongoing.

Police said officers were called about a capsized boat on the lake — located about 70 km west of Edmonton — just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. At the time, it was believed two people were on the boat.

They said a young girl was recovered from the water by bystanders before police and paramedics arrived. The five-year-old girl died despite the lifesaving efforts of paramedics.

The other person who had been in the canoe is a 35-year-old woman who was pulled from the water by someone on another boat at the time that it capsized, according to police.

0:32 Young girl dead after canoe overturns on Wabamun Lake: Alberta RCMP

“RCMP has now learned that the watercraft did not capsize and is continuing to treat this fatal incident as a criminal investigation,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“RCMP is seeking public assistance from anyone who was in the area between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., who may have been witness to this drowning, or may have drone footage from the area, to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000.”

Police said anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

— with files from Karen Bartko, Global News