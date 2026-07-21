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Crime

Police say 65-year-old N.S. man allegedly committed sexual assaults beginning in 1975

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2026 3:39 pm
1 min read
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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A 65-year-old man from Kentville, Nova Scotia has been charged with sexual assaults that allegedly happened between 1975 and 1991.

Police say the man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a young person, sexual assault and three counts of indecent assault.

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He is also charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say three people who are now adults have reported being sexually assaulted by the man, who is known to them.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims who’ve not yet come forward.

Police are reminding people that there is no time limit on reporting sexual offences.

The 65-year-old was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on Sept. 21.

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