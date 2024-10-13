STARS deployed after vessel capsizes west of Edmonton on Wabamun Lake

See more sharing options

Emergency crews responded Sunday afternoon to a lake west of Edmonton that’s popular with boaters and water enthusiasts.

Parkland County RCMP said just before 3 p.m., it received a report of a capsized watercraft — believed by RCMP to be a canoe or kayak — on Wabamun Lake, which is about an hour west of the city.

RCMP members, along with EMS and STARS Air Ambulance, were deployed to help. It’s not known how many people were affected.

A few hours later, STARS told Global News they were not medically required for transport and stood down.

As of publishing, RCMP said a police presence remains in the area at Wabamun Provincial Park.

No other details were available.