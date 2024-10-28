Preteen, teen suspects arrested after Winnipeg man shot in head with BB gun

A trio of very young suspects are in custody after an incident in downtown Winnipeg early Monday, police say.
Officers were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Hargrave Street around midnight, where they found a victim in his 70s who had with a gunshot wound to his head — later determined to have been caused by a BB gun.
The victim told police he was leaving a restaurant when he was randomly shot, and three suspects fled the area.
With the help of witnesses, police tracked down and arrested two boys — age 12 and 14 — and a 13-year-old girl, who each face assault and firearms-related charges.
The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later updated to stable, but major crimes investigators say they believe there may be additional victims, as they allege the suspects were randomly shooting the BB gun.
