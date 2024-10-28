Menu

Crime

Preteen, teen suspects arrested after Winnipeg man shot in head with BB gun

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘It will not be fine’: Winnipeg youth system needs revamp in light of increased crime, advocate says'
‘It will not be fine’: Winnipeg youth system needs revamp in light of increased crime, advocate says
RELATED: A recent spate of violent crimes committed by Winnipeg youth — with the youngest suspect only 13 years old — is a sign that the entire system is broken and must be re-evaluated, a local advocate says. Marney Blunt reports. – Mar 15, 2024
A trio of very young suspects are in custody after an incident in downtown Winnipeg early Monday, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Hargrave Street around midnight, where they found a victim in his 70s who had with a gunshot wound to his head — later determined to have been caused by a BB gun.

The victim told police he was leaving a restaurant when he was randomly shot, and three suspects fled the area.

With the help of witnesses, police tracked down and arrested two boys — age 12 and 14 — and a 13-year-old girl, who each face assault and firearms-related charges.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later updated to stable, but major crimes investigators say they believe there may be additional victims, as they allege the suspects were randomly shooting the BB gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
Click to play video: 'Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders'
Youth machete incidents growing say community leaders
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

