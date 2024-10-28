Maple Leafs re-sign McCabe to five-year deal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed defenceman Jake McCabe to a five-year contract, the club announced Monday.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$4.51 million.

McCabe has three assists in nine games in his second full season with the Leafs. He had 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 73 games in 2023-24.

Story continues below advertisement

The 31-year-old was acquired by Toronto in a trade with Chicago in February 2023.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

McCabe was a second-round pick (44th overall) in 2012 by Buffalo.

The six-foot-one, 212-pound blue liner has 155 points (33 goals, 122 assists) in 586 career games between Buffalo, Chicago and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.