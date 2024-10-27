Menu

Sports

Hockey Canada report highlights need for more professional development in women’s hockey

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 27, 2024 7:48 pm
1 min read
Female hockey players celebrate a goal View image in full screen
A report from Hockey Canada highlights the need to reduce barriers, improve resource allocation and grow enrollment numbers for women and girls in the sport. Global News
A recent report from Hockey Canada found more support is needed for women and girls in the sport.

Currently, around 108,313 women and girls are enrolled in Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs, representing just 20 per cent of enrollment across the country.

Issues such as persistent negative stereotypes, “inconsistencies with governance and program delivery,” and resource allocation were highlighted.

Elizabeth Ballinger, who has been playing for 13 years, says the growth has been exciting to be a part of.

“I’ve had a couple years that I played on a boys team and we’re always stuck in the broom closet … or the ref’s room that doesn’t have a working light,” Ballinger said. “There’s so many girls that I get to play with and I’m always excited to be on their lines and work with them.”

Krista Pell, with Girls Hockey Calgary, says another major boost for women and girls is increased representation. The newly formed Professional Women’s Hockey League and Canadian Jessica Campbell behind the bench for the Seattle Kraken make a big difference in showing players they can dream big in the sport.

“You start to look at opportunities,” explained Pell. “Scholarships, these are real opportunities for young female athletes to go to school across Canada, into the U.S., and develop a career.”

Hockey Canada intends to begin public consultations, getting feedback from athletes, coaching staff and fans about what sorts of improvements can be made. Their findings will be made public by mid-2025.

