See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Chef Eleanor Chow Waterfall, Cadeaux Bakery

RECIPE:

● Cinnamon Croissant Pain Perdu:

6-8 large croissants

500 ml whole milk

6 whole eggs

100 g sugar

½ vanilla bean or 1 tbs of vanilla extract

2 g or ½ tsp of ground cinnamon

● Honey Butter:

100 grams of softened unsalted butter

100 g golden sugar

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

50 g honey

Story continues below advertisement

1. Method – Prepare Main Dish:

a. Heat oven to 350 degrees F

b. Line a 9”x9”x 2” pan with parchment paper

c. Cut croissants into small pieces and fill pan

2. Method – Create a Custard:

a. Bring to a boil whole milk, ground cinnamon, and vanilla bean in a heavy bottom pan

b. Whisk together eggs and sugar until completely combined.

c. Temper a small amount of the boiling liquid into the egg mixture until completely combined

d. Pour the remaining liquid into the egg mixture until completely combined and then strain through a sieve

3. Method – Combine and Assemble:

a. Once strained pour hot mixture over the croissants in pan. Press the croissants down until completely submerged. Let stand for 10 minutes while the croissant soaks up the liquid b. Cover with tinfoil and bake at 350 degrees F for 30-35 minutes turning halfway through baking

c. Once cooked through let cool completely or overnight in the fridge

Story continues below advertisement

d. For serving cut into 9×3” squares and your choice of topping

4. (Optional) Method – Honey Butter:

a. Smear a light layer of honey butter on 2 sides of the bread pudding

b. Heat a small pan at medium heat and gently sear each side of the bread until nicely caramelized creating a crunchy texture