SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Two recounts to begin in B.C. election, as chance of NDP government grows

By Ashley Joannou The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Conservative leader calls out candidate over racist comments'
BC Conservative leader calls out candidate over racist comments
The BC Conservative leader is callng out one of his candidates who has a chance at winning a seat in the legislature. Marina Sapozhnikov finished a very close second to the NDP candidate in Juan de Fuca-Malahat - sparking a recount. Taya Fast now with more on what got her into hot water - and the reaction.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Recounts begin this afternoon in two ridings where British Columbia’s New Democrats held slim leads after the initial count in last week’s still-undecided election.

Elections BC says the recounts in Juan de Fuca-Malahat on Vancouver Island and Surrey City Centre will begin at 1 p.m. and be posted online when they are complete.

The recounts were triggered because their margins after the initial tally last week were below 100, but counting of mail-in ballots on Saturday widened the NDP lead in Juan de Fuca-Malahat to 106 votes, and 178 in Surrey City Centre.

No leads have so far changed in the mail-in count that continues today, but prospects for an NDP government have increased, as the party widens leads in some close races, and cuts back Conservative margins in others.

Click to play video: 'Elections BC releases number of uncounted ballots in ridings'
Elections BC releases number of uncounted ballots in ridings
Trending Now

The closest undecided riding in the province is Surrey-Guildford, where the Conservative lead was cut to 12 votes on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier David Eby’s NDP is elected or leading in 46 seats and John Rustad’s Conservatives in 45, both short of a 47-seat majority, while the Greens could hold the balance of power with two seats.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The final makeup of the 93-seat B.C. legislature won’t be known until at least Monday, when more than 22,000 absentee and special votes will be counted.

Judicial recounts could take place after that, if the margin in a riding is less than 1/500th of all votes cast.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices