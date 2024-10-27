Saturday night Montreal party ends with 3 A.M. Sunday street brawl, vehicular assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people in Montreal went to hospital early Sunday after a soiree that began as a party spun out of control, triggering a street brawl and a hit and run that sent seven people to hospital.

Montreal police said they were called to the exterior of a reception hall rental venue in the Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie arrondissement North of downtown after reports of a street brawl at 3:25 a.m.

On scene, officers found two people injured on the sidewalk. They were transported to hospital.

That’s when officers learned about the hit and run incident and that the driver had fled the scene after striking seven people, Montreal Police spokeswoman Caroline Chèvrefils said.

A half hour later, police learned from a 9-1-1 call that the five others suspected of being involved in the brawl and struck by the vehicle were also injured and seeking medical care at a nearby hospital.

Chèvrefils said the victims hit by the vehicle were men and women between 29 and 47 years old, and none sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police released no further information about the vehicle allegedly used in the attack or whether a man or woman was driving it when it struck the brawlers.

The police had cordoned off the area until 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning while they examined the crime scene and continued to investigate the events that triggered the conflict, the relationships between people attending the party gathering and why the fights spilled out onto the street.

No arrests have been made so far, Chèvrefils said in a Montreal Police recorded update.

The city’s latest brawl incident in a wave of them in 2024 comes four days after Montreal Police made arrests after four teens were stabbed during an alleyway fight near a Montreal high school.

There did not appear to be any links between the two latest incidents.