4 teens stabbed in alleyway fight near Montreal high school, police say

Montreal police are investigating after four teenagers were stabbed in an altercation in the city’s St-Michel neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said a call came into 911 around 1 p.m. about an incident in an alleyway near Villeray Street near 10th Avenue.

A victim was found with stab wounds to the upper body, but he was conscious. Authorities are waiting to know more about his condition, according to Brabant.

Upon searching the area, Brabant said a total of four teens were injured. Three of the four victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators are meeting with some of the victims to learn more about what happened in what Brabant said appears to be a fight that devolved.

The altercation took place near a high school and adult education centre. A lockdown was issued and then lifted.

No arrests have been made.