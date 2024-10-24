Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 teens stabbed in alleyway fight near Montreal high school, police say

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 24, 2024 3:09 pm
1 min read
Montreal police cordon off the area where four teenagers were injured in an apparent fight on Oct. 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Montreal police cordon off the area where four teenagers were injured in an apparent fight on Oct. 24, 2024. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are investigating after four teenagers were stabbed in an altercation in the city’s St-Michel neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said a call came into 911 around 1 p.m. about an incident in an alleyway near Villeray Street near 10th Avenue.

A victim was found with stab wounds to the upper body, but he was conscious. Authorities are waiting to know more about his condition, according to Brabant.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Upon searching the area, Brabant said a total of four teens were injured. Three of the four victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Trending Now

Investigators are meeting with some of the victims to learn more about what happened in what Brabant said appears to be a fight that devolved.

The altercation took place near a high school and adult education centre. A lockdown was issued and then lifted.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices