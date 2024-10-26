Massage therapist charged after sex assaults alleged during treatments: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A male massage therapist has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a female client at a physiotherapy clinic in Ajax several times, Durham Region Police said Saturday.

Durham Region Police’s West Division Criminal Investigations Branch received a complaint on Oct. 2.

The police launched an investigation into a man working as a massage therapist at the physiotherapy business, which police did not identify but which was said was to be located in the area of Harwood Avenue South and Emperor Street.

A woman contacted police and reported that she was sexually assaulted while receiving treatments.

The police investigation continued for several weeks and on Oct. 24, Nicholas M. Luck, 50, from Whitby, was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Luck was released on an undertaking. The allegations have not been proven in court, police said.

Global News contacted Luck through his LinkedIn professional networking account but he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Durham Police said its investigators “have concerns there may be other victims” and they published a photo of the suspect.

They are urging anyone with information about this matter to contact D/Cst. Eswaranathan of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, extensions 2531 or 2272.