Politics

Nova Scotia premier appoints new finance minister after cabinet resignation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NS Environment Minister talks coastal protection'
NS Environment Minister talks coastal protection
RELATED: We check in with Tim Halman, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to respond to concerns from youth about scrapping the Coastal Protection Act. – May 23, 2024
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a cabinet shuffle today, appointing Tim Halman as finance minister and deputy premier.

Halman will retain his portfolio as environment minister as he replaces Allan MacMaster who resigned as finance minister and deputy premier on Thursday.

In a statement on Facebook, MacMaster says he wants to seek the federal Conservative nomination in the riding of Cape Breton—Canso—Antigonish.

MacMaster says he will stay on as the member of the provincial legislature for Inverness, but will resign his seat if he wins the federal nomination.

In a short statement, the premier’s office says Halman’s swearing-in ceremony took place on Thursday.

The cabinet change comes as speculation mounts about a snap provincial election call as early as this weekend.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

