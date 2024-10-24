Pilot program to allow for golf carts to ride roads in 7 Alberta municipalities

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s golfers might be squeaking out their last rounds of the year before winter hits, but some might not have to put their golf carts away quite yet.

The Alberta government says golf carts can be driven on roads in seven rural communities under new pilot programs.

The government made changes to the Traffic Safety Act earlier this year to permit and regulate motor vehicle transportation pilot projects.

The Town of Coaldale, about 230 kilometres south of Calgary, is one of the municipalities now permitting golf carts on certain roads.

It’s nothing new for residents in the town’s Land-O-Lakes subdivision, who had been allowed to drive golf carts to the area’s golf course for nearly 40 years before the municipality realized in 2022 that it was against provincial law.

Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn says the pilot program is welcome news for the town.