Saskatoon businesses concerned about 1st Avenue rapid transit plan

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The new rapid transit system proposed for 1st Avenue in Saskatoon has some businesses concerned.

The plan includes removing 61 parking spaces on the street and making designated bus lanes.

“They’re turning 1st Avenue into one lane of traffic for motorists and two lanes of traffic each way for the bus lanes. We’re curious as to how snow removal is going to work with this one lane,” said Keith Moen, North Saskatoon Business Association executive director.

“In regards to parking, we all know how much of a sore spot that is when it comes to parking downtown,” said Shawna Nelson, Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District executive director.

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NSBA and Downtown Saskatoon BID represent a combined 1,700 businesses in Saskatoon.

They are bringing their concerns into the spotlight, saying the city hasn’t considered businesses in the area.

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“Why it matters is because the 1t Avenue is a major, critical downtown corridor. It connects obviously businesses, offices, restaurants and services to customers and employees every day. Changes to the traffic flow have real economic impact on businesses operating in this area,” said Moen.

Parking seems to be the main concern with businesses Global News spoke to on 1st Avenue, saying this will heavily impact them.

“We’ve gotten a lot of business through foot traffic, through people parking in front of our storefront and seeing our sign outside and seeing the craft we do once they come inside,” said Miguel Robles, a director of Robles Goldsmith & Jewellery, a business on 1st Avenue.

He said this affects not only their clientele, but delivery as well.

“So, couriers dropping, picking up, we don’t have in our location, at least along this strip, a rear area that we can actually have the depot.”

In a statement to Global News, the city says a design report is currently being worked on for April’s transportation committee meeting and the design team will continue to work with NSBA and Downtown Saskatoon BID in the future.

Watch above for more on what businesses on 1st Avenue in Saskatoon have to say.