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Politics

Alberta moves to drastically reduce access to medically assisted dying

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2026 5:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta proposes new limits on Medical Assistance in Dying under Bill 18'
Alberta proposes new limits on Medical Assistance in Dying under Bill 18
At a Wednesday press conference Wednesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her government will introduce Bill 18, the 'Safeguards for Last Resort Termination of Life Act', to tighten rules around Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).  The proposed legislation would limit eligibility to cases where natural death is reasonably foreseeable, ban MAID for minors and people whose sole condition is mental illness, and block advanced requests. Smith says the bill is aimed at protecting vulnerable Albertans, while critics questioned whether the new rules create added barriers to access.
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government is taking steps to sharply restrict who’s eligible for medical assistance in dying.

Smith’s United Conservative Party government introduced a bill Wednesday stipulating that only those likely to die of natural causes within a year would be eligible for medical assistance in dying.

Medical assistance in dying, better known as MAID, would also continue to be banned for anyone under 18, as federal rules also dictate.

The proposed Alberta limitations are similar to the rules used when Canada’s MAID program was launched in 2016.

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A Quebec judge later found those eligibility rules overly narrow and unconstitutional, prompting the federal government to expand eligibility five years ago.

The federal rules currently allow people to apply for MAID if they’re in an advanced state of decline and suffering from a serious illness or disability not considered terminal.

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Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the Quebec decision isn’t binding on Alberta and, if necessary, the province will defend the bill in court.

“This bill finds the appropriate balance between allowing people who are eligible for the original intention of MAID to be able to seek that, but also to find a balance in protecting our vulnerable,” Amery told reporters before the bill was tabled.

“We’re always prepared for any legal challenge.”

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Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians support MAID for mental illness patients, research says'
Majority of Canadians support MAID for mental illness patients, research says

— More to come…

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