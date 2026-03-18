Video shows B.C. teen’s Highway 1 joyride, ending in crash with parked dump truck

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A video released by BC Highway Patrol aims to show the consequences of poor driving choices, especially for young drivers.

Cellphone video shared by the highway patrol, which was voluntarily given to police, shows an Abbotsford, B.C., teen and two friends driving down Highway 1 at Popkum on July 21, 2025.

The BMW sedan, which belonged to the 16-year-old driver’s stepmother, according to police, was recorded going 180 km/h in a 100 zone.

The video shows the teen driver deciding not to stop for the police and instead speeding off, with the collision ending in a crash with a parked dump truck.

“Nobody likes getting stopped by police, but this video shows the alternative is usually much worse,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a statement.

4:46 Distracted Driving Month drives home road safety in B.C.

“You can see how quickly the teen’s friends went from enjoying the ride to ‘don’t kill us.’”

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After the crash, the driver can be heard saying, “Run!” with one of the passengers saying, “Run where?”

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The 16-year-old Class 7 learner driver is now serving a 12-month licence suspension and was found guilty of excessive speed, with a fine of $483; driving without due care and attention, with a fine of $368; driving contrary to restrictions (too many passengers), with a fine of $109; driving contrary to restrictions (no supervisor), with a fine of $109; driving without a “L” sign, with a fine of $109; failing to obey a stop sign, with a fine of $167; passing on the right side of the roadway, with a fine of $109; and an improperly equipped motor vehicle, with a fine of $109.

Actual fines can still vary as they can be increased or reduced at sentencing.

“We hope this video stimulates parents to talk with their children about how badly this could have ended,” McLaughlin said.

“We all need to do more to prevent tragic outcomes.”

The car was towed and impounded for seven days, and the driver’s stepmother was also left responsible for paying the associated costs as well as any collision deductible or repairs.