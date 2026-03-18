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5 comments

  1. Smith
    March 18, 2026 at 5:12 pm

    Fuuuk EU. Canada is part of North America, not Europe. Besides, Europe is overrun by all sorts from 3rd world. All kinds of crime, a lot of rape by migrants. Canada needs to stay far away from that steaming pile of garbage.

  2. Les
    March 18, 2026 at 4:54 pm

    No thanks, Alberta out!

  3. Anon
    March 18, 2026 at 4:09 pm

    No!
    No!
    No!
    We are not Europe!
    We are not European!

  4. Anonymous
    March 18, 2026 at 3:59 pm

    Hell NO !!!

  5. Try This
    March 18, 2026 at 3:50 pm

    The world is going crazy and Global is leading the way. Of course people laughed at the idea of Canada joining Europe.
    “French foreign minister made a joke at the 2026 conference” Global took it seriously…

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Canada

Could Canada join the EU? French foreign minister says ‘maybe’

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2026 3:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'French foreign minister says Canada could join EU'
French foreign minister says Canada could join EU
France's foreign minister is openly mulling the idea of Canada seeking membership in the European Union. Speaking at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Jean-Noël Barrot said the European Union is attracting more candidate countries and suggested Canada may sign up at some point. Prime Minister Mark Carney dismissed the idea of joining the European Union last June, saying he wants clearer and broader ties with the continent, but not as a member of the EU.
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French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is openly mulling the idea of Canada seeking membership in the European Union.

Speaking at the Europe 2026 conference in Berlin today, Barrot said the European Union is attracting more candidate countries, such as Iceland, and suggested “maybe Canada at some point” will sign up.

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Barrot smiled while mentioning Canada and his comments generated some laughter from a panel moderator and applause from the audience.

The idea of Canada joining the EU has been floated by some, such as Alberta politician Thomas Lukaszuk, while others reject the idea of adding Brussels to existing federal and provincial rules.

Prime Minister Mark Carney dismissed the idea last June, saying he wants clearer and broader ties with the continent but not as a member of the EU.

Carney has visited EU countries many times over his first year in office to strengthen EU ties in trade and defence.

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