Could Canada join the EU? French foreign minister says ‘maybe’

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is openly mulling the idea of Canada seeking membership in the European Union.
Speaking at the Europe 2026 conference in Berlin today, Barrot said the European Union is attracting more candidate countries, such as Iceland, and suggested “maybe Canada at some point” will sign up.
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Barrot smiled while mentioning Canada and his comments generated some laughter from a panel moderator and applause from the audience.
The idea of Canada joining the EU has been floated by some, such as Alberta politician Thomas Lukaszuk, while others reject the idea of adding Brussels to existing federal and provincial rules.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney dismissed the idea last June, saying he wants clearer and broader ties with the continent but not as a member of the EU.
Carney has visited EU countries many times over his first year in office to strengthen EU ties in trade and defence.
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