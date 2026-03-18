Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta train collision near Taber prompts safety reminders amid concerning driver trends

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted March 18, 2026 7:47 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Train vs. semi collision near Taber prompts safety reminder amid concerning driver trends'
Train vs. semi collision near Taber prompts safety reminder amid concerning driver trends
WATCH: A dramatic train collision with a semi near Taber was caught on video and while nobody was injured, experts and police are again calling for heightened safety around the tracks. As Justin Sibbet reports, one driving expert says overall motorist behaviour has been declining since COVID, which can be a bad mix when trains are involved.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trains are a part of Canadian heritage, linking cities from coast to coast to coast.

Currently, there are about 42,000 km of track running across Canada.

There is also a vast network of roads, meaning they will occasionally cross paths — and this is where it can be dangerous.

“In Canada in 2025, there were 160 crossing incidents and 92 trespassing incidents. That includes fatalities and injuries,” said Chris Day, the national director of Operation Lifesaver Canada.

On Tuesday afternoon, RCMP say a train was travelling westbound near Taber, Alta., when it struck a northbound semi-truck.

This image, taken from a video shot by Global News viewer John Dyck, shows a train colliding with a semi truck, near Taber on Tuesday. View image in full screen
This image, taken from a video shot by Global News viewer John Dyck, shows a train colliding with a semi truck, near Taber on Tuesday. Courtesy: John Dyck

“Unfortunately, the train wasn’t able to stop in time, striking the back end of the semi-truck,” said Cpl. Troy Savinkoff with the Alberta RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The police investigation determined the truck had stopped before the tracks, then proceeded onto them, stopping again while the trailer was still in the way of the train.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“My understanding is it’s quite open, lots of fields. It’s Taber/Vauxhall area, so we’re not talking a lot of hills or anything. (The semi-truck driver) just missed it,” said Savinkoff.

The driver was ticketed with careless driving following the incident, but thankfully no injuries were reported.

While it may seem like this shouldn’t have happened, one driving expert says overall motorist behaviour has been declining for years.

“We know that statistically, across North America, driving behaviours have degraded basically since the pandemic,” said Hannah Hamilton, program manager of safe communities with the Alberta Motor Association.

She says the exact reasoning isn’t known, but entitlement could be a partial culprit.

“There’s some psychology into (the idea that) people are less community minded now — they’re thinking more about themselves.”

Luckily the driver of the semi who was involved in the collision on Tuesday, was uninjured, But RCMP said he was given a ticket for careless driving. View image in full screen
Luckily the driver of the semi who was involved in the collision on Tuesday, was uninjured, But RCMP said he was given a ticket for careless driving. Courtesy: John Dyck

Hamilton says the roadway is a shared experience with everything from a two-door sedan to a multi-car train.

Story continues below advertisement

For Day, he’s concerned about the almost 25,000 railway crossings in Canada where people need to think about more than just themselves.

“There are a lot of places where people who may, or may not, be paying the attention they should be, can find themselves in conflict or collision with a train,” said Day.

He says the amount of annual incidents involving trains and vehicles or pedestrians has declined significantly over the past 40 years, but the five-year average has been up.

As a result, every expert says it’s important to just remember you aren’t alone on the road and paying attention is a must.

“I think the biggest message is remember that driving, whether (knowing your route) like the back of your hand or not, is an activity that requires your full attention,” said Hamilton.

Click to play video: 'GO train partially derailed outside Union Station causes nightmare for commuters'
GO train partially derailed outside Union Station causes nightmare for commuters

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices