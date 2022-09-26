Menu

Traffic

Cyclist vs. train collision shuts down LRT tracks in northeast Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 6:30 pm
Both directions of the LRT between Clareview and Belvedere LRT stations were closed after a train and a cyclist collided in northeast Edmonton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Both directions of the LRT between Clareview and Belvedere LRT stations were closed after a train and a cyclist collided in northeast Edmonton on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Global News

The northernmost stretch of the Capital Line was shut down Monday afternoon after a train and a cyclist collided in northeast Edmonton.

Edmonton police said both the north and southbound tracks of the LRT between Clareview and Belvedere LRT stations were closed for the immediate future while a collision involving a train and a cyclist was being investigated.

There was an emergency response scene near 134 Avenue and 54 Street.

Read more: Driver critically injured after collision with LRT train in northeast Edmonton

There was no word on the extent of injuries, but a Global News crew at the scene spotted what appeared to be a covered body on the tracks alongside the D.L. MacDonald Garage, which is between the two stations.

The EPS major collision investigation unit was seen investigating.

The Edmonton Transit Service said bus replacement service was running until further notice between Clareview and Coliseum stations.

 

— More to come…

