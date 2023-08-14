Menu

Traffic

1 man in hospital with minor injuries following vehicle, train collision in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 14, 2023 1:38 pm
One man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was sent to the hospital with minor injuries following a vehicle and train collision on Monday morning. View image in full screen
One man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was sent to the hospital with minor injuries following a vehicle and train collision on Monday morning. Dave Parsons / Global Regina
One man was sent to the hospital after a vehicle and train collision.

Train, car collision shuts down 2 major Regina streets

On Monday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) was called to the area of Broad Street and 1st Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. for a report of a collision.

“The lone adult male occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS and released,” the RPS stated.

“Drivers are advised to find an alternate route as both Winnipeg Street at 1st Avenue and Broad Street at 1st Avenue are blocked by the train as the investigation continues.”

The RPS will provide further updates when the roads have reopened.

Regina police, emergency crews investigate scene of parking lot collision involving pedestrian
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceTrainVehicle CollisionTrain Collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

