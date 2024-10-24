Menu

Crime

Police fatally shoot man who allegedly stabbed officer in Gatineau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2024 9:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years'
Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years
WATCH - According to statics Canada, for the 4th consecutive year, the homicide rate in Canada has increased, reaching the highest level in 30 years. To get a better understanding of these concerning trends, Antony Robart speaks with Kaitlynn Mendes, an Associate Professor of Sociology at Western University – Dec 4, 2023
Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after police in Gatineau shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed an officer.

Gatineau police say officers were called just before midnight on Wednesday to Saint-Rédempteur Street in the city’s Hull neighbourhood.

Get breaking National news

During what police described as an “intervention,” they say a police officer was stabbed and seriously injured.

Police say other officers called to the scene had to intervene quickly and the alleged stabber was shot and killed.

They say the injured officer was taken to hospital and is out of danger.

A spokesman with the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, the police watchdog, confirmed Gatineau police fired the gun and says five of its investigators have been assigned to look into the case.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

