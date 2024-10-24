Police fatally shoot man who allegedly stabbed officer in Gatineau

See more sharing options

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after police in Gatineau shot and killed a man who allegedly stabbed an officer.

Gatineau police say officers were called just before midnight on Wednesday to Saint-Rédempteur Street in the city’s Hull neighbourhood.

During what police described as an “intervention,” they say a police officer was stabbed and seriously injured.

Police say other officers called to the scene had to intervene quickly and the alleged stabber was shot and killed.

They say the injured officer was taken to hospital and is out of danger.

A spokesman with the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, the police watchdog, confirmed Gatineau police fired the gun and says five of its investigators have been assigned to look into the case.