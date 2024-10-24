University of Waterloo stabbings: Sentencing hearing continues

A sentencing hearing is set to continue Thursday for a man who stabbed three people in a University of Waterloo gender studies class last year.
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm in the June 2023 attack.
Federal prosecutors have argued the offences amount to terrorism in this case because they were motivated by ideology and meant to intimidate the public.
Provincial prosecutors are expected to make their submissions in the case Thursday.
On Wednesday, court heard from a psychologist who recently assessed Villalba-Aleman.
Smita Vir Tyagi told the court Villalba-Aleman appeared to be in a downward spiral and may have experienced a psychotic break in the weeks leading up to the attack.
