Crime

Manitoba to provide update on plans to search landfill for victims’ remains

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 2:51 pm
The remains of two murder victims are believed to be in the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The remains of two murder victims are believed to be in the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg. Global News
The province is set to provide the latest details Wednesday on plans to search the Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran — victims of convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki — are believed to have been taken to the landfill in 2022.

Skibicki was convicted of first-degree murder in their deaths, as well as the murders of two other Indigenous women — Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found in a different landfill near the city, and an unidentified woman who has been named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe (Buffalo Woman) by the Indigenous community.

The province, in concert with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), began a recruitment process late last month for technicians to help forensic anthropologists search the landfill.

Get daily National news

Debate over whether or not to search the landfill for the victims’ remains took place over two years, with Manitoba’s previous Progressive Conservative government staunchly opposed for what it said were safety reasons. Searching the landfill became a key issue in the October 2023 provincial election, with current Premier Wab Kinew and the NDP in support and the incumbent PCs opposed.

Kinew has said he feels for the family members who have had to deal with not only the politicization of the subject, but also Skibicki’s gruelling trial process, which wrapped up in late August when he was handed four concurrent life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The premier is set to provide an update Wednesday afternoon, alongside representatives of AMC and the Myran and Harris families.

Manitoba, First Nations group start recruiting workers to search landfill for remains
