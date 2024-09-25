Manitoba, First Nations group start recruiting workers to search landfill for remains

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government and an advocacy group representing First Nations have started the process of hiring workers to help search a landfill for the remains of two victims of a serial killer.

The province says it is working with the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to recruit multiple full- and part-time technicians to help forensic anthropologists search for the Indigenous women’s remains in the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.

The government says applicants are not expected to have extensive experience in the area.

It says family and community members are encouraged to apply and preference is to be given to Indigenous applicants.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to have been taken to the landfill in the spring of 2022.

Jeremy Skibicki was convicted of first-degree murder in their deaths — as well as in the killings of two other Indigenous women.

The government said in a release Wednesday that specialized training will be provided for all successful applicants.

“This work will not be easy, and these jobs will require emotional intelligence and compassion,” said Premier Wab Kinew.

“I encourage Manitobans to apply to help the search and bring Morgan and Marcedes home.”

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is to oversee the hiring with funding from the province.

Police previously said they wouldn’t search the landfill, citing concerns for toxic materials. A First Nations-led committee, which included the women’s family members, issued two feasibility studies outlining options for conducting a search safely.

The remains of Rebecca Contois were found in a garbage bin near Skibicki’s home and later in a different landfill.

The location is not known of his fourth victim, an unidentified woman Indigenous community members have named Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick was instrumental in the push for governments to search the Prairie Green landfill. She died earlier this month, after collapsing outside court while talking to reporters.

The government release included a quote from Merrick provided before her death to honour her legacy.

“The significance of this work cannot be overstated, as it marks a vital step towards healing for the affected families, nations and communities,” Merrick said.

“Our efforts will continue to be guided by a First Nations-led approach, ensuring their loved ones are brought home and honoured in ceremony with the respect and dignity they so rightfully deserve.”

A posting for the positions is on the province’s website and is open until Oct. 6.