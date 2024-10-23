Menu

Fire

Fire closes Mission, B.C. Superstore until further notice

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 11:22 am
1 min read
The Superstore in Mission has been closed due to a fire. View image in full screen
The Superstore in Mission has been closed due to a fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
The Superstore in Mission, B.C., is closed due to a fire.

In a statement posted on social media, Superstore staff confirmed a fire broke out in the store on Tuesday evening.

No one was injured but the store will be closed until further notice.

Customers should note that all PC Express pickup and delivery orders will be cancelled.

It is unclear how the fire started. Global News has reached out to Superstore and Mission Fire and Rescue Services for more details.

