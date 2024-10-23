Fire closes Mission, B.C. Superstore until further notice

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Superstore in Mission, B.C., is closed due to a fire.

In a statement posted on social media, Superstore staff confirmed a fire broke out in the store on Tuesday evening.

No one was injured but the store will be closed until further notice.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Customers should note that all PC Express pickup and delivery orders will be cancelled.

It is unclear how the fire started. Global News has reached out to Superstore and Mission Fire and Rescue Services for more details.