Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante won’t seek re-election in 2025

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will not be seeking re-election in the 2025 municipal election.

Plante was first elected to the city’s top job in 2017, beating out then-mayor and former Liberal cabinet minister Denis Coderre. In 2021, she won a second mandate.

As well as being mayor of Montreal, Plante is also mayor of the downtown Ville-Marie borough and has served as leader of Projet Montréal since December 2016.

The 50-year-old politician first came onto the municipal scene when she was elected to city council in 2013.

Plante is expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press