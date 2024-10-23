Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante won’t seek re-election in 2025

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 10:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Plante administration to raise property tax bills by 1.8% in 2025'
Plante administration to raise property tax bills by 1.8% in 2025
RELATED - City of Montreal officials are trying to bring relief to home owners. Property tax increases next year will be kept at or below the rate of inflation according to the mayor's office, but opposition councillors aren't impressed. Tim Sargeant reports. – Oct 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will not be seeking re-election in the 2025 municipal election.

Plante was first elected to the city’s top job in 2017, beating out then-mayor and former Liberal cabinet minister Denis Coderre. In 2021, she won a second mandate.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As well as being mayor of Montreal, Plante is also mayor of the downtown Ville-Marie borough and has served as leader of Projet Montréal since December 2016.

The 50-year-old politician first came onto the municipal scene when she was elected to city council in 2013.

Trending Now

Plante is expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices