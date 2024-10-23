Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante won’t seek re-election in 2025

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will not be seeking re-election in the 2025 municipal election.
Plante was first elected to the city’s top job in 2017, beating out then-mayor and former Liberal cabinet minister Denis Coderre. In 2021, she won a second mandate.
As well as being mayor of Montreal, Plante is also mayor of the downtown Ville-Marie borough and has served as leader of Projet Montréal since December 2016.
The 50-year-old politician first came onto the municipal scene when she was elected to city council in 2013.
Plante is expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
— with files from The Canadian Press
