Economy

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante expresses disappointment with Quebec provincial budget

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 5:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal low-income earners hit hard by rising housing costs, report finds'
Montreal low-income earners hit hard by rising housing costs, report finds
With rising inflation and soaring interest rates, it's no surprise that affordable housing across the Greater Montreal area is becoming more inaccessible than ever. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, this is especially true for low-income families who are struggling to keep their heads above water – Nov 22, 2022
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she was disappointed with the provincial budget that was tabled on Tuesday.

“We only had two requests,” she told reporters on Wednesday morning. “Transportation and housing.”

While she applauded Finance Minister Eric Girard for investing heavily in health and education, she said housing is important for the city’s social and economic development.

Read more: Social housing advocates say Quebec needs to invest more to lift province out of housing crisis

With 24,000 households on the waitlist for social housing in the city, Plante said the government’s injection of $191 million into the AccèsLogis progamme is ” clearly insufficient.”

“Of course I am disappointed,” she said, explaining that the money will only allow for the completion of projects already in the works but not for any new social housing units.

Story continues below advertisement

Plante said she worries about the city’s more marginalized and vulnerable communities amid the deepening housing crisis.

She spoke of seniors on fixed incomes, shelters that are fuller than ever and an influx of migrants from Roxham Road as examples of those who are struggling.

“Housing is a fundamental right, the same as having access to health care,” she said.

Read more: Quebec’s social housing stock is crumbling as repair costs rise, tenant group says

Access to affordable housing also plays an important role in the city’s economic development, as it attracts students, investors, workers and families.

“If people don’t have a roof over the heads they are going to move out,” Plante said.

“We need to see housing as not a charity…it’s not only an expense, it’s investing in your future for the economic development of Montreal but also the entire province.”

Plante said the government’s budget is made up of a series of choices and it made the decision not to invest in social housing.

Meanwhile in Quebec City, the minister for responsible for solidarity and community action wasn’t very sympathetic to Plante’s concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

“Madame Plante always wants more money,” said Chantal Rouleau. “There’s already a lot of money, now there is housing to be built.”

Read more: First home savings account: Banks say they’re not ready for an April 1 launch

Premier François Legault agreed with Rouleau that the issue wasn’t money but rather delays in construction.

“We’re adding money but the problem right now is that it needs about four years before having a new house,” he said.

Legault said the province and the city need to work together to move things along faster.

“When we’ll be able to do so we’ll add money in the next few years but right now we really have a problem to accelerate construction,” he said.

Plante for her part isn’t waiting on the province.

On Wednesday she announced the creation of a working group tasked with creating solutions to accelerate housing projects.

Members of the task force include Jean-Marc Fournier, CEO of the Urban Development Institute of Quebec; Véronique Laflamme from the Front d’action populaire en réménagement urbain (FRAPRU) — a housing advocacy group — Édith Cyr general manager of Bâtir son quartier; Massimo Iezzoni, general manager of the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM) and Benoit Dorais, head of housing on the executive committee.

Story continues below advertisement

The group’s first meeting was Wednesday morning, with Plante also taking part.

