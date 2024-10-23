Carolina Hurricanes storm back, beat Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime

Send this page to someone via email

Sebastian Aho scored the overtime winner and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes mounted a third period comeback to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Tuesday.

Aho blasted a one-timer past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner with just 6.1 seconds remaining in the overtime session.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, while Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the fourth consecutive game and added an assist for the Hurricanes (3-2-0) who have won three of their last four.

Connor McDavid had both goals for the Oilers (2-4-1) who have lost two straight.

Both goaltenders had strong showings, making several highlight reel stops.

Frederik Andersen had 33 saves in the Carolina net and Skinner made 30 stops for Edmonton.

TAKEAWAYS

Hurricanes: It’s usually a pretty safe bet to start Andersen against Edmonton. The Danish netminder came in having faced the Oilers 21 times throughout his 12-year career and was 17-2-2 with a .924 save percentage in those games.

In addition to his four-game scoring streak, Gostisbehere now has three power play goals this season — one better than the two he had in 81 games with Detroit during the 2023-24 campaign.

Sebastian Aho also extended his points streak to four games.

Oilers: McDavid extended his point streak to six games and now has an impressive 30-game home points streak versus Eastern Conference squads. The Oilers are now 48-5-3 all-time when McDavid has a multi-goal game.

Meanwhile, linemate Zach Hyman, who came in with goals in his last four games against Carolina, is still in search of his first point of the season.

KEY MOMENT

Skinner made an unbelievable leg save on Necas on a Carolina power play to start the third period. But the Oilers failed to clear and Gostisbehere unleashed a bomb to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games.

The Hurricanes then tied the game with 6:31 remaining as Eric Robinson made a nice pass to Necas and he easily directed it into the open net for his second goal of the season.

KEY STAT

The Oilers came into the game tied for dead-last in goals per game, scoring only 12 through the first six outings. They had the worst penalty kill in the NHL at 55 per cent, allowing nine goals on 11 opportunities. And their usually deadly power play was fourth-worst in the league at an anemic 6.7 per cent, with one paltry goal in 15 chances. The Oilers were able to add one PP goal against Carolina on four opportunities.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Play the fourth game of a season-high six-game road trip in Calgary against the Flames on Thursday.

Oilers: Play the second game of a brief two-game homestand on Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.