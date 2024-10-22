Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘They would be like jail cells’: Pineridge residents upset over 10-bedroom house

By Ken MacGillivray with files from Craig Momney. Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 8:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary neighbours concerned after 10-bedroom home listed for sale'
Calgary neighbours concerned after 10-bedroom home listed for sale
WATCH: A house for sale in Calgary has caught the eye of both neighbours and city inspectors. As Craig Momney reports, it’s not the price of the listing that has residents up in arms but the number of bedrooms that are squeezed into it.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In the midst of a housing crisis, finding affordable housing in Calgary isn’t easy.

In the community of Pineridge there’s a single detached home — two floors with a fully finished basement — that’s listed for sale for $450,000.

But it’s not the price that’s turning heads — it’s the number of bedrooms.

Neighbours tells Global News that three years ago, the 1,100-square-foot was turned into a 10-bedroom house.

Neighbours claim to have seen up to 20 people inside and says police have been called to the house many times.

Residents say a 10 bedroom home in the Calgary neighbourhood of Pineridge would be like living in a jail cell. View image in full screen
Residents say a 10 bedroom home in the Calgary neighbourhood of Pineridge would be like living in a jail cell. Global News

Lesley Gilmore, who has lived in the neighbourhood since 2006, said it’s predominantly men who live there.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she’s seen violence in the area, drug use, garbage piling up, and at one point a dead person was removed from the home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They would be like jail cells. There are two bathrooms. I don’t know if there are proper windows. I don’t know if people are safe in this house,” said Gilmore.

While she says the situation has been much better the past six months, she says the house is now up for sale, so she’s concerned about what could happen in the future.

“This is a residential area,’ said Gilmore.

“I’m concerned about the volume of people, I’m concerned about the quality of people.”

Another neighbour, Nazmeen Ali, echoes those concerns.

“I would like it to be sold to a single family or, you know, someone that has kids and make a good use of that house because that’s how it was before, we had two families staying there before.”

Trending Now
Residents of Pineridge are demanding the city do something about an 11 bedroom house that's recently been put up for sale. View image in full screen
Residents of Pineridge are demanding the city do something about an 10 bedroom house that’s recently been put up for sale. Global News

A spokesperson for Vibrant Communities Calgary, the stewards the City of Calgary’s poverty reduction strategy, said the situation is becoming more common in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are seeing a lot more of these rooming homes come onto the market with a lot of rooms for a smaller property, over 10 in a bungalow,” said Meghan Reid.

“It’s very concerning, overcrowding and they are not safe. With rents the way they are we will see more and more of this.”

Global News reached out to the City of Calgary to ask about the property.

The city says it is aware of the property and is in the process of “reviewing it for land use bylaw compliance and fire and building code compliance.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices