Crime

Ontario man shot after letting 6-year-old play with gun, police allege

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted October 21, 2024 4:53 pm
1 min read
Uptick in shootings has Hamilton on course for five-year high: police
WATCH: Uptick in shootings has Hamilton on course for five-year high: police – May 23, 2024
In a Hamilton police crackdown, five new arrests have been made during an ongoing investigation to tackle the recent spur of shootings in the city.

The investigations are part of broader work from the Shooting Response Team (SRT) to curb gun violence as the city witnesses an all-time record-breaking 54 shootings.

As part of their efforts, 328 firearms and 70 restricted weapons have been seized — many of which have been modified for high-capacity firing, they say.

“Sadly, this is a reality we are seeing on the streets,” said Supt. Marty Schulenberg during a news conference Monday.

Among the recent arrests is a 25-year-old Hamilton resident who was charged after allegedly letting a six-year-old child play with a gun on Aug. 13, 2023. The firearm went off, leaving the man with a non-life-threatening injury.

He faces several charges including obstructing a peace officer, public mischief and careless use of a firearm. The firearm has not yet been recovered.

Click to play video: '3 suspects sought in downtown Hamilton shooting'
3 suspects sought in downtown Hamilton shooting
Trending Now

While Hamilton police remain said they remain steadfast in their approach to tackle gun violence, “a lack of cooperation” from witnesses has made it “frustrating,” Det. Matthew Dugdale said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Supt. Schulenberg stressed the need for community cooperation to keep Hamilton safe during this unprecedented time.

“There is still much work to be done,” he said.

“We cannot become complacent about gun violence in our city. We need people to speak up and speak out when they see something suspicious in their neighborhoods.”

Anyone with information about recent shootings in the city is asked to contact Hamilton police.

