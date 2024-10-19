Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Updated timeline for B.C.’s atmospheric river as system stalls over region

By Amy Judd & Yvonne Schalle Global News
Posted October 19, 2024 7:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First atmospheric river of the season arrives on B.C.’s South Coast'
First atmospheric river of the season arrives on B.C.’s South Coast
We've been warned for days and now it's here: the first atmospheric river of the season has hit the south coast. As Sarah MacDonald reports, the wind and rain has prompted ferry cancellations, flood watches and the potential for natural disasters.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An atmospheric river has stalled over B.C.’s South Coast, bringing heavy rain to many regions and causing issues for residents and drivers.

Some roads around Metro Vancouver have been closed due to flooding and police in North Vancouver and West Vancouver were warning about worsening conditions.

The City of North Vancouver asked all residents to avoid travel, if possible, and avoid rivers, streams and other local waterways.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said the region is not out of the clear just yet.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We will still see waves of heavy rain tonight and into Sunday,” she said.

“The cold front will sweep across the South Coast on Sunday, bringing pockets of heavy showers through the day along with windy conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schalle said that on Monday there is still a weak disturbance sitting offshore that will bring the chance of showers.

She added that dry and sunny weather is set to return on Tuesday.

An updated look at the rainfall totals from Friday to Sunday across the region.
An updated look at the rainfall totals from Friday to Sunday across the region. Global SkyTracker
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices