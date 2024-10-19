Updated timeline for B.C.’s atmospheric river as system stalls over region

Send this page to someone via email

An atmospheric river has stalled over B.C.’s South Coast, bringing heavy rain to many regions and causing issues for residents and drivers.

Some roads around Metro Vancouver have been closed due to flooding and police in North Vancouver and West Vancouver were warning about worsening conditions.

The City of North Vancouver asked all residents to avoid travel, if possible, and avoid rivers, streams and other local waterways.

Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said the region is not out of the clear just yet.

“We will still see waves of heavy rain tonight and into Sunday,” she said.

“The cold front will sweep across the South Coast on Sunday, bringing pockets of heavy showers through the day along with windy conditions.”

Schalle said that on Monday there is still a weak disturbance sitting offshore that will bring the chance of showers.

She added that dry and sunny weather is set to return on Tuesday.