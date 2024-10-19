SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. election day 2024: Polls open across the province

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 19, 2024 11:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. election: Final poll shows very close race'
B.C. election: Final poll shows very close race
WATCH: One day before the final voting day, a new Ipsos poll done for Global News shows a very close race. The NDP holds a slim lead among decided voters with 44 percent narrowly ahead of the Conservatives at 42 percent.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. voters will decide today which party will form the next provincial government.

It’s general voting day and the polls are open across the province from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

For residents who live in communities that observe Mountain time, polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT.

Find your candidates and riding here.

Elections BC says a record number of British Columbians have already cast their ballots in advance voting before Saturday’s provincial election.

The elections body says just over a million people have voted, representing more than 28 per cent of all registered electors and putting the province on track for a big overall turnout.

Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Final push in 2024 provincial election campaign'
Focus BC: Final push in 2024 provincial election campaign

In the last poll conducted before election day, the BC NDP is favoured to win a third term.

Story continues below advertisement

However, it’s a close race between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An Ipsos poll conducted in partnership with Global BC showed the NDP with a very slim two-point advantage over the Conservatives as the 2024 campaign reached the finish line.

Trending Now

Voters are encouraged to bring their “Where to Vote” card with them to vote.

Voters must also prove their identity and address by showing acceptable ID, or by having someone vouch for them.

Election night

On election night, Global News will have robust coverage online and on the air, through both television and radio broadcasts.

Starting at 7 p.m., right after the News Hour, our anchors, reporters and two panels of experts will break down the results as they come in and look at what it all means for British Columbians.

Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey will be anchoring the coverage from the Global BC studios.

Reporter Richard Zussman will be providing results as they come in.

Sarah MacDonald will be at the BC NDP headquarters, Jordan Armstrong will be at the BC Conservative headquarters and Kylie Stanton will be at the BC Green Party headquarters.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press and Simon Little

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices