B.C. election day 2024: Polls open across the province

B.C. voters will decide today which party will form the next provincial government.

It’s general voting day and the polls are open across the province from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT.

For residents who live in communities that observe Mountain time, polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. MT.

Find your candidates and riding here.

Elections BC says a record number of British Columbians have already cast their ballots in advance voting before Saturday’s provincial election.

The elections body says just over a million people have voted, representing more than 28 per cent of all registered electors and putting the province on track for a big overall turnout.

In the last poll conducted before election day, the BC NDP is favoured to win a third term.

However, it’s a close race between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives.

An Ipsos poll conducted in partnership with Global BC showed the NDP with a very slim two-point advantage over the Conservatives as the 2024 campaign reached the finish line.

Voters are encouraged to bring their “Where to Vote” card with them to vote.

Voters must also prove their identity and address by showing acceptable ID, or by having someone vouch for them.

Election night

On election night, Global News will have robust coverage online and on the air, through both television and radio broadcasts.

Starting at 7 p.m., right after the News Hour, our anchors, reporters and two panels of experts will break down the results as they come in and look at what it all means for British Columbians.

Chris Gailus, Sophie Lui and Keith Baldrey will be anchoring the coverage from the Global BC studios.

Reporter Richard Zussman will be providing results as they come in.

Sarah MacDonald will be at the BC NDP headquarters, Jordan Armstrong will be at the BC Conservative headquarters and Kylie Stanton will be at the BC Green Party headquarters.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Simon Little