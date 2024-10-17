Menu

Politics

More than a quarter of registered voters cast an early ballot in B.C. election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2024 1:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Record number of independent candidates in B.C. election'
Record number of independent candidates in B.C. election
A record number of candidates are running as independent or non-affiliated in the provincial election. As Richard Zussman explains, the group could end up splitting the vote or holding the balance of power.
Elections BC says a record number of British Columbians have already cast their ballots in advance voting before Saturday’s provincial election.

The elections body says just over a million people have voted, representing more than 28 per cent of all registered electors and putting the province on track for big overall turnout.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: Party leaders focus attention on Vancouver Island ridings'
B.C. election: Party leaders focus attention on Vancouver Island ridings

They include about 223,000 people who voted on the final day of advance voting on Wednesday, the last of six days of advance polls, shattering the one-day record set just a day earlier by more than 40,000 votes.

Some ridings have already seen turnout of more than 35 per cent.

The previous record for advance voting in a B.C. election was set in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when about 670,000 people voted early, representing about 19 per cent of registered voters.

Total turnout in the 2020 election was 54 per cent, down from about 61 per cent in 2017.

Haven’t voted yet? Find your riding and local candidates here.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

