More than a quarter of registered voters cast an early ballot in B.C. election

Send this page to someone via email

Elections BC says a record number of British Columbians have already cast their ballots in advance voting before Saturday’s provincial election.

The elections body says just over a million people have voted, representing more than 28 per cent of all registered electors and putting the province on track for big overall turnout.

1:55 B.C. election: Party leaders focus attention on Vancouver Island ridings

They include about 223,000 people who voted on the final day of advance voting on Wednesday, the last of six days of advance polls, shattering the one-day record set just a day earlier by more than 40,000 votes.

Story continues below advertisement

Some ridings have already seen turnout of more than 35 per cent.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The previous record for advance voting in a B.C. election was set in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when about 670,000 people voted early, representing about 19 per cent of registered voters.

Total turnout in the 2020 election was 54 per cent, down from about 61 per cent in 2017.

Haven’t voted yet? Find your riding and local candidates here.