Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Calgary police looking for suspects after teen robbed and assaulted

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 18, 2024 4:56 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are appealing to the public for information after a teen was robbed and assaulted in the community of Huntington Hills early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Calgary police are appealing to the public for information after a teen was robbed and assaulted in the community of Huntington Hills early Friday morning. Global News
Calgary police are appealing to the public for anyone who may have information on a scary incident involving several teens in the community of Huntington Hills early this morning.

Police say its believed two teens were walking southbound on Hunterview Drive and Huntercrest Road N.W. around 3:05 a.m. when a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, with three people inside, pulled up next to them.

The suspects got out of the vehicle, flashed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded one of the teens hand over his iPhone, backpack and clothes.

The teen complied but then was struck in the face by one of the suspects, who jumped back in the vehicle as it drove off.

Police were called and spotted the Jetta in the area. When they tried to pull it over, however, the vehicle fled, colliding with a marked police cruiser in the process and causing minor damage.

None of the officers were injured.

Police have issued descriptions of the three suspects:

  • Suspect 1 is described as a 17-year-old male, approximately six-feet tall, with a muscular build and light skin tone, wearing a red hoodie, black gloves and a face mask covering his mouth and nose;
  • Suspect 2 is described as a 17-year-old male with a dark skin tone and dreadlocks, wearing a grey hoodie;
  • Suspect 3 is decribed as a 15-year-old male with a dark skin tone and heavy build, wearing a blue hoodie and a face mask covering his mouth and nose.
Calgary police are asking anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam video or any other information about the incident to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), logging onto www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or downloading the Crime Stoppers tip app called P3 Tips.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

