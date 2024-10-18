Calgary police looking for suspects after teen robbed and assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are appealing to the public for anyone who may have information on a scary incident involving several teens in the community of Huntington Hills early this morning.

Police say its believed two teens were walking southbound on Hunterview Drive and Huntercrest Road N.W. around 3:05 a.m. when a red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, with three people inside, pulled up next to them.

The suspects got out of the vehicle, flashed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded one of the teens hand over his iPhone, backpack and clothes.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The teen complied but then was struck in the face by one of the suspects, who jumped back in the vehicle as it drove off.

Police were called and spotted the Jetta in the area. When they tried to pull it over, however, the vehicle fled, colliding with a marked police cruiser in the process and causing minor damage.

Story continues below advertisement

None of the officers were injured.

Police have issued descriptions of the three suspects:

Suspect 1 is described as a 17-year-old male, approximately six-feet tall, with a muscular build and light skin tone, wearing a red hoodie, black gloves and a face mask covering his mouth and nose;

Suspect 2 is described as a 17-year-old male with a dark skin tone and dreadlocks, wearing a grey hoodie;

Suspect 3 is decribed as a 15-year-old male with a dark skin tone and heavy build, wearing a blue hoodie and a face mask covering his mouth and nose.

Calgary police are asking anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam video or any other information about the incident to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), logging onto www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or downloading the Crime Stoppers tip app called P3 Tips.