Manitoba second province to sign onto federal school food deal

The federal and Manitoba governments have signed a deal to expand food programs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government set aside $1 billion over five years in the last budget to expand access to such programs across the country after pressure from federal New Democrats.

Manitoba is to receive about $17.2 million over the next three years under the deal.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the agreement builds on the province’s nutrition program that was expanded last month.

Manitoba’s NDP government earmarked $30 million in this year’s budget to provide public schools across the province and schools in communities with high socio-economic needs with funds to provide meal or snack options.

Manitoba is the second province to sign an agreement, after Newfoundland and Labrador did so last month.

