‘Come forward’: Family of Hesquiaht man killed on Vancouver Island calls for justice

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Hesquiaht man killed on Vancouver Island are speaking out, alleging they believe people other than the man charged in his death were also involved.

Twenty-four-year-old Patrick Charleson III, known to many by the nickname “He-Man,” was shot dead while visiting the Ditidaht First Nation west of Cowichan Lake in September.

Derian Tate has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

“I’ve never felt pain like this in my life,” Charleson’s grandmother Marilyn Lucas said. “He was my oldest grandson.”

2:24 Shocking 1997 murder of B.C. teen Reena Virk explored in miniseries

Supporters described Charleson as a caring person who took pride in teaching his 10 siblings how to hunt, fish and contribute to their community.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was my pal, my right-hand man, always with me,” his father, Patrick Charleson III said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I really miss him, because he was such an awesome young man, really helpful to everybody,” his grandfather Patrick Charleson Sr. said.

Charleson’s loved ones say they want to ensure the murder charge is upheld, and that his accused killer is not given a plea deal for a lesser charge.

His family and members of the Hesquiaht First Nation also believe he didn’t act alone and are calling for everyone involved to come forward.

“I beg you guys, come forward. You know who you are,” his uncle, Preston Campbell said.