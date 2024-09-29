Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, suspicious death investigation underway at B.C. First Nation on Vancouver Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2024 2:16 pm
1 min read
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police on Vancouver Island say emergency response officers had to be called in to make an arrest after a man was found dead at a British Columbia First Nations community.

The RCMP say police were called to Ditidaht First Nations some 150 kilometres northwest of Victoria on Saturday morning, where officers found the victim as well as a “situation at hand” requiring multiple support units to be called in.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the support units included the Emergency Response Team consisting of tactical officers trained in “penetrating blockades and strongholds,” as well as “responding to barricaded armed subjects.”

Officers then successfully arrested one male suspect in what police are calling an isolated incident and a case of suspicious death without releasing further details.

Trending Now

Ditidaht First Nation chief councillor Judi Thomas says in a letter posted to the Indigenous community’s Facebook page that residents were advised at one point during the police operation to stay indoors and keep windows closed.

Story continues below advertisement

In another letter released later in the day, Thomas says police will remain in the community “for a couple more days” while health and spiritual support services including counsellors will be brought in to assist community members.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices