Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard performing at elite level in NFL this season

Almost since the day Chuba Hubbard arrived in Carolina, it seems as if the Panthers have been trying to find a better alternative at running back.

And the more Hubbard plays, the more he continues to prove he has what it takes to be a productive, every-down back.

The Canadian NFL player, who hails from the Edmonton area, has been one of the league’s top running backs this season despite playing on one of its worst teams. He is averaging more than 100 yards per game on the ground over the last four weeks and better than six yards per carry over the last five.

For a team that frequently has been forced to abandon the running game after falling behind — Carolina’s 203 points allowed are the most in the league — limiting his opportunities, that’s saying something.

Hubbard’s 485 yards rushing rank third in the NFL behind Baltimore’s Derrick Henry and San Francisco’s Jordan Mason. His pass blocking has improved and so has his receiving ability. He has caught 22 of the 24 passes thrown his way this season for 93 yards and a touchdown.

“I pride myself on being a complete back,” Hubbard said.

The 25-year-old Hubbard said he’s motivated by the intrinsic need to support his family, his love of the game and the desire to go down as one of the best running backs in NFL history.

There have been obstacles along the way, but Hubbard continues to overcome them.

When Hubbard was drafted in the fourth round in 2021, Christian McCaffrey was Carolina’s full-time starter. But Hubbard showed promise when McCaffrey was hampered by injuries, rushing for 612 yards and five touchdowns in 10 starts.

The following year McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco after seven games, but the Panthers turned to D’Onta Foreman as their lead back with Hubbard returning to a backup role.

Foreman would leave the next off-season via free agency, but rather than handing the reigns of the running game over to Hubbard, the Panthers signed Miles Sanders to a four-year, $24.5 million contract. It was the most lucrative multi-year deal for a free agent running back that off-season, and former coach Frank Reich quickly dubbed him the team’s “every-down back.”

But Sanders’ hold on the position didn’t last long.

Hubbard replaced him as the starter six games into the 2023 season and ran for a career-best 902 yards and five TDs. He has held the starting job ever since, but questions still linger for how long.

The Panthers drafted Jonathan Brooks in the second round this year with an eye toward making him their go-to guy once he had recovered from a torn ACL.

Brooks practiced for the first time on Wednesday but said he still needs to develop some confidence in the knee before playing in games.

“Like my doctor said, my knee is healed. It’s just the mental part of it now where you have to tell yourself it’s healed and just go play fast,” Brooks said.

Coach Dave Canales has been noncommittal about Brooks’ role once he is ready to play.

Given Hubbard’s history — and his 5.6 yards per carry average — there’s little doubt he won’t surrender the starting job without a fight.

If Hubbard has one thing going for him, it’s that he seems to have impressed Canales. The first-year coach likes his quick-hitting, decisive running style, which he deemed “perfect” for his offensive scheme.

“He’s not afraid of the dirty two- and three-yard run, where you just kind of have to cram it up in there,” Canales said. “And then later on in the game, they start popping into eights and twelves, and here comes a 25. Just the discipline and his willingness to really commit to the system.”

Said Hubbard: “I feel like the position gets overshadowed and people feel like anyone can do it. But to really know and understand certain runs, gaps, schemes, zones and power and all of these different things it takes patience.”

Canales considers Brooks more of a “home run threat” when he has the ball, so at some point the rookie will get his chance.

But for now Hubbard remains Carolina’s starting running back heading into Week 7, where he’ll face the Washington Commanders and six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner on Sunday.

Wagner said stopping Hubbard will be a challenge for the NFL’s 22nd-ranked run defense.

“I like the way he runs,” Wagner said., “He tries to finish runs. He sees the holes really well. He’s going to be a tough task for us.”