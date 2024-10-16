This group from Quebec will split a $32M Lotto 649 jackpot — and they just met today

Send this page to someone via email

A group of people from Quebec who shared in a life-changing lottery moment met for the first time at the Loto-Québec offices in Montreal on Wednesday morning.

That is because the group, who had never met before, will split the Oct. 9 Lotto 649 Gold Ball draw worth $32 million into five shares worth $6.4 million each.

In Quebec, people are able to purchase their tickets through something called Formule Groupe, which allows people to join a ticket-buying group, with shares ranging from two to 20.

In this instance, there were five shares sold at a gas station in Saint-Clet to six people who mostly reside in the Monteregie area, with one pair splitting their share.

Lyne Beaulieu and Alain Dupuis, who were the last members of the group to purchase a ticket, have both decided to quit their jobs, buy a new house and take a vacation to Bora Bora.

Benoit Laberge, who works as a delivery driver, and his wife will also be heading for early retirement.

Marie-Josée Roy is the lone member of the group from outside the area. She lives in Montreal but would stop at the gas station and buy tickets as she headed to horseback riding lessons.

The remainder of the group who had something extra special to be thankful for includes Louise Lanthier and Jeanne Bouchard Pharand.

