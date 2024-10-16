Police lay murder charge after man fatally stabbed on Montreal subway platform

See more sharing options

Montreal police say they’ve made an arrest after a man was fatally stabbed on the platform of a downtown metro station late Saturday.

Police say a 32-year-old man faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a 37-year-old who was stabbed at Guy-Concordia metro station.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital after the stabbing, which happened at about 11:20 p.m.

Montreal police say a suspect was arrested in Montreal North on Tuesday night and is expected to appear in court later today.

They say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The homicide was the 29th recorded on the Island of Montreal this year.