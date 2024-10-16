Menu

Crime

Police lay murder charge after man fatally stabbed on Montreal subway platform

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
Montreal metro stabbing: Man dies after fatal altercation at Guy-Concordia station
Montreal police say they’ve made an arrest after a man was fatally stabbed on the platform of a downtown metro station late Saturday.

Police say a 32-year-old man faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a 37-year-old who was stabbed at Guy-Concordia metro station.

The victim was pronounced dead in hospital after the stabbing, which happened at about 11:20 p.m.

Montreal police say a suspect was arrested in Montreal North on Tuesday night and is expected to appear in court later today.

They say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The homicide was the 29th recorded on the Island of Montreal this year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

