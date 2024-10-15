Menu

Crime

Pumpkins thrown off Highway 401 overpass smash transport truck windows

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 15, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Weather vagaries this year caused by climate change have turned the Halloween pumpkin harvest spooky. Pumpkins are displayed outside of a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nam Y. Huh. View image in full screen
While it is the fall season, pumpkins are not something drivers expect to be falling from the sky in the middle of the night, and police are not impressed.

The Middlesex Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a person or persons responsible for throwing pumpkins off highway overpasses early Saturday morning.

Middlesex OPP say officers were dispatched to the eastbound Highway 401 near Old Victoria Road at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a pumpkin had struck the windshield of a transport truck, causing extensive damage.

Then at 3:10 a.m., police were dispatched again to the eastbound Highway 402 near White Oak Road after receiving two more reports of transport trucks being struck by pumpkins.

No injuries were reported by any of the drivers in all three incidents. Police say the vehicles were able to safely pull over to the shoulder of the highway.

Police warn that these “dangerous and reckless acts” pose a serious threat to public safetyBehaviours like this can result in collisions, serious injuries and even fatalities, police warn.

OPP are asking anyone who has information regarding the incident or the identity of the person(s) involved to please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

