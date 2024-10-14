Menu

Canada

India blasts Canada as its ambassador named a ‘person of interest’ in investigation

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 14, 2024 10:43 am
2 min read
India‘s ambassador to Canada and other Indian diplomats are “persons of interest” in a “matter related to an investigation” in Canada, the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday, citing a diplomatic communication from Ottawa.

New Delhi rejected the “preposterous imputations” of the Canadian claim, saying it was part of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s “political agenda” centered around “vote bank politics.”

Relations between New Delhi and Ottawa have been frosty since September 2023, when Trudeau said that Canada had credible evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader that year, prompting a strong reaction from New Delhi, which denied the allegation.

India has repeatedly said Canada has not shared any evidence to back its claim.

India’s foreign ministry said it had received a diplomatic communication from Canada on Sunday, but the statement did not mention any details about the investigation.

“This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains,” it said.

“India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats.”

It also alleged that the Trudeau government “has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada.”

Canada pulled out more than 40 diplomats from India in October 2023 after New Delhi asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence.

In June, a committee of Canadian parliamentarians had named India and China as the main foreign threats to its democratic institutions, based on input from intelligence agencies.

India’s envoy in Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, called the report politically motivated and influenced by Sikh separatist campaigners.

Earlier this year, Trudeau said that he hoped India would “engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter.”

Soon after Canada’s allegation, the U.S. claimed that Indian agents were involved in an attempted assassination plot of another Sikh separatist leader in New York in 2023, and said it had indicted an Indian national who was working at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.

Unlike its angry response to Canadian allegations, however, India expressed concern after the U.S. raised the issue, dissociating itself from the plot, and has launched an investigation.

The assassination plots against Sikh separatist leaders in Canada and the U.S. have tested their relationship with India, as the Western nations hope to forge deeper ties with New Delhi to counter China’s rising global influence.

(Reporting by Krishn Kaushik and Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly, Christian Schmollinger and Ed Osmond)

© 2024 Reuters

