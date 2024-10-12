Scott Moe releases Saskatchewan Party platform, would spend $1.2B on promises

Send this page to someone via email

Scott Moe, leader of the Saskatchewan Party, has released his entire platform to voters before election day on Oct. 28.

Moe says his promises would cost $1.2 billion over four years, with deficits in the first three years followed by a small surplus in 2027.

The platform contains pre-announced commitments, including broad tax relief to reduce personal income taxes, an expansion to the Graduation Retention Program and additional rebates for families with children in sports and arts.

Moe says he’s running on the Saskatchewan Party’s record of growing the province’s economy and population, with plans to make life more affordable.

He says the old NDP government of two decades ago saw economic decline, forcing young people to move to other provinces.

Moe’s platform promises to maintain investments in health care and education, with plans to build new schools and hire more health workers.

His last budget as premier offered a record $7.6 billion for health care and $2.2 billion for school divisions.

“It’s a plan for building Saskatchewan, and it’s a plan for our growing province, and our plan for investing in those very dividends of growth, into health care, into education and into so many services that are important to you and your family, wherever you live,” Moe told supporters Saturday in Saskatoon.

NDP Leader Carla Beck has said Moe’s economic and fiscal performance as premier has been dismal, with the province increasing the debt and posting large deficits.

Her fiscal plan proposes an additional $3.5 billion in spending over four years, mostly on education and health care.

Beck has said she would pay for her promises by growing the economy and cutting what she calls Saskatchewan Party waste.

Her plan shows small deficits in the first three years, followed by a small surplus in the fourth year.

The NDP criticized Moe’s platform Saturday for not promising new dollars for health care and education.