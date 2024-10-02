Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe announces expansion to graduation rebate program

Send this page to someone via email

SASKATOON — Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is promising more tuition help for students as long as they stick around in the province after graduation.

Moe says if his party is re-elected as government on Oct. 28, it would increase the amount of tuition money rebated to students under its Graduate Retention Program.

The program currently allows students who live and work in Saskatchewan to claim rebates for their tuition up to $20,000 on a sliding scale depending on the length of their degree program.

Moe promises to increase the limit by 20 per cent across the board to a maximum of $24,000, with the money returned in the form of personal income tax credits.

Moe says about 85,000 Saskatchewan young people have already benefited.

“Saskatchewan’s future is our young people and the Saskatchewan Party is committed to giving them every opportunity to stay in Saskatchewan to live, work and build their future,” Moe said in a statement Wednesday.

If re-elected, the party also promises to create a $5,000 rebate to partially cover the cost of Class 1 truck driver training.