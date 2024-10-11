South Edmonton daycare that was running on probationary licence ordered to close

Send this page to someone via email

A south Edmonton daycare that had been operating under a probationary licence has been ordered to close because of concerns raised by the province’s child care licensing branch.

Waverley Day Care’s probationary licence had been set to expire on Oct. 31 but was ordered to cease operations on Thursday because of what the provincial government described as “ongoing concern for the health and safety of children.”

“Since the probationary licence was issued, Child Care Licensing has worked with the program through enhanced monitoring to support them in returning to compliance,” read a statement issued by the provincial government on Friday.

“Due to ongoing concerns and increased risk, Child Care Licensing determined that there was an imminent danger to the health, safety and well-being of children attending the program, resulting in Waverley Day Care’s probationary licence being cancelled early.”

Waverley Day Care's probationary licence had been set to expire on Oct. 31 but the Edmonton facility was ordered to cease operations on Thursday.

The province said the closure will affect 56 child-care spaces and added that parents affected by the move were contacted either in person on Thursday or via email by using the contact information provided by the child-care provider.

“Jobs, Economy and Trade will continue to provide support, information and assistance to families looking for alternative child-care options,” the Alberta government said.

The closure announcement came the same week the province said Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre in west Edmonton had its probationary licence revoked. There was no indication the closures are linked in any way.