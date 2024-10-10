Menu

Canada

West Edmonton daycare shut down for leaving kids unsupervised numerous times

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2024 2:35 pm
1 min read
Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre (9950 175 St.) in west Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. View image in full screen
Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre (9950 175 St.) in west Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Global News
A west Edmonton daycare has been shut down by the Alberta government after it says children were left unsupervised numerous times.

The province says Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre (9950 175 St.) had been operating on a probationary licence because of the issue.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But the licence expired on Wednesday and the province says because the problem wasn’t addressed, the facility’s licence was revoked.

The province says just under 190 children are affected by the closure.

The Alberta government says it working with affected families to find new child care options.

Three Calgary daycares were similarly shut down by the province in August over concerning staffing and supervision levels.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

