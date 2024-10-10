West Edmonton daycare shut down for leaving kids unsupervised numerous times

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A west Edmonton daycare has been shut down by the Alberta government after it says children were left unsupervised numerous times.

The province says Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre (9950 175 St.) had been operating on a probationary licence because of the issue.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But the licence expired on Wednesday and the province says because the problem wasn’t addressed, the facility’s licence was revoked.

The province says just under 190 children are affected by the closure.

The Alberta government says it working with affected families to find new child care options.

Three Calgary daycares were similarly shut down by the province in August over concerning staffing and supervision levels.