West Edmonton daycare shut down for leaving kids unsupervised numerous times

A west Edmonton daycare has been shut down by the Alberta government after it says children were left unsupervised numerous times.
The province says Willowbrae Academy West Point Centre (9950 175 St.) had been operating on a probationary licence because of the issue.
But the licence expired on Wednesday and the province says because the problem wasn’t addressed, the facility’s licence was revoked.
The province says just under 190 children are affected by the closure.
The Alberta government says it working with affected families to find new child care options.
Three Calgary daycares were similarly shut down by the province in August over concerning staffing and supervision levels.
