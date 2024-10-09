Final Regina city council meeting addresses deficit ahead of municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the final at bat for Regina’s current city council members, as they gathered in chamber Wednesday to work through a lengthy agenda.

The list includes dozens of items needing to be approved or wrapped up before a new council takes shape after the municipal election on Nov. 13.

One item tabled since September is the growing city deficit.

Council attempted to tackle the mid-year forecast that’s been tabled since late September which projects a $2.4-million operating deficit — an increase of $1.9 million which was forecasted in the first quarter.

Elected officials discussed the possible options of writing off $1.3 million of the $3.6 million the Roughriders Football Club owes for their rental agreement at Mosaic Stadium during the 2020-2021 season. They would have to pay the remaining $2.2 million through a negotiated settlement.

However, council voted 7 to 4 to table the report for the new council to review in December.

Council said it would allow administration to prepare a supplementary report despite the city solicitor warning it could start the negotiation process over.

Other big-ticket items included an approval for a 25-year lease of the curries field for the Regina Red Sox.

Work for the council isn’t done yet, though.

Yet to be discussed on the agenda is reviewing the financial report for the new indoor aquatic facility, ice time for a senior hockey league at the Brant Centre and establishing a code of conduct that would create respectful communication with city staff.

This will be the final meeting for Cheryl Stadnichik (Ward 1), Andrew Stevens (Ward 3), Daniel Leblanc (Ward 6) and John Findura (Ward 5) and Landon Mohl (Ward 10) who will not be seeking re-election.

Ward 4 councillor, Lori Bresciani, is running for mayor against current mayor Sandra Masters who is seeking another term.

With more than half of the councillors not seeking re-election, Regina can anticipate seeing a fresh council when they head to the polls on Nov. 13 for the municipal election.

The final council meeting of the year is anticipated to go late into the evening, as they get ready to pass documents on to the next council.