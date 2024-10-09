Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Vancouver Island winery to close, citing pandemic-era debt

By Simon Little & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 9:29 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cowichan Valley winery forced to close after 20 years'
Cowichan Valley winery forced to close after 20 years
WATCH: A Cowichan Valley winery says it's close to closing up shop after struggling to survive while paying back their CEBA loans given out during the pandemic. Kylie Stanton has more on why the almost 20-year-old family business can no longer hang on
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After nearly 20 years in business, a husband and wife winery in B.C.’s Cowichan Valley is closing up shop, citing the fallout from paying back pandemic-era government loans.

Rocky Creek Winery president and owner Linda Holford said the business took on $60,000 in Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) debt when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Holford said the small winery took the loans, never anticipating interest rates would surge soon afterward.

Click to play video: 'Canadian businesses worried as CEBA repayment deadline looms'
Canadian businesses worried as CEBA repayment deadline looms

“I actually thought the government was giving me a lifeline, but now it’s choking me,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The winery has since paid back all of the debt, but keeping up with increased interest payments over two years did damage to the business it just can’t recover from.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“From December to January, my interest payments for all of this debt … it actually took a third of my operating budget,” she said.

Combined with inflation and a slowdown in tourism, she said the winery simply isn’t bringing in enough money to survive.

“It is the worst year I have ever had in 19 years. We are hoping that August and September usually is enough to get us through March, and unfortunately, it didn’t,” she said.

“We just can’t limp along anymore.”

Click to play video: 'More relief on the way for BC wine industry'
More relief on the way for BC wine industry
Trending Now

Chris Turyk, director of marketing and sales with UnsworthVineyards, said despite international recognition and a quality product, B.C.’s entire wine sector is hurting.

Story continues below advertisement

The pandemic hangover, Alberta trade restrictions, January’s crop-killing freeze, inflation and changing public habits around alcohol consumption have fermented an ugly situation for winery operators.

He said now more than ever, B.C. wineries need people to choose local product.

“The writing is on the wall that there will be businesses that close in the B.C. wine industry,” he said.

“We need all the help we can get. We make a delicious product that is competitive with many regions around the world.”

For Rocky Creek, any help will come too late.

The business is in the process of selling off its wine, equipment and farm, and will formally close on Oct. 13.

“You’ve gotta know when to hold them, and when to fold them,” Holford said.

“I do want to thank everybody who has become part of Rocky Creek.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices