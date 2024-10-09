Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

18-year-old woman injured in Kelowna hit-and-run

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted October 9, 2024 9:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hit-and-run leaves Kelowna woman with multiple broken bones'
Hit-and-run leaves Kelowna woman with multiple broken bones
The family of 18-year-old Madison Prescott are in shock after a violent, high speed hit-and-run left her with multiple broken bones and a long road to recovery. Victoria Femia reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating a hit-and-run around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The incident happened on Richter Street and Cadder Avenue.

“Upon arrival, police located a Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage and a white Jeep Cherokee with driver side damage,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“The lone female driver of the white jeep was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The family of the female driver has identified her as 18-year-old Madison Prescott.

“The circumstances could have been so much worse; she had an angel looking out for her that night,” said Madison’s sister, Grace Prescott.

RCMP confirmed this is a criminal investigation as one person was arrested. The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested at a location different than the crash site, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

“She could’ve been dead and the fact that that person was capable of running, walking, and couldn’t check up on my sister,” said Grace Prescott.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“If it’s a collision such as this where there are injuries and the damage is significant, it’s the law to stick on scene,” said Gautheir.

According to Prescott, Madison suffered a severe concussion, a broken collar bone, multiple breaks in her pelvis, and a broken arm and hand. She and her family said it’s fortunate she survived.

“She kept asking if she was going to die, it was very scary,” said Prescott.

Trending Now

Prescott says her sister is expected to recover physically, but fears it might take time for the 18-year-old to recover mentally.

“She just got in behind the wheel, this might stop her from driving in the future,” said Prescott.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision and has yet to speak with police is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-59207.

Click to play video: 'RCMP reports crime down in Kelowna'
RCMP reports crime down in Kelowna
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices