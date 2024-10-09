18-year-old woman injured in Kelowna hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating a hit-and-run around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

The incident happened on Richter Street and Cadder Avenue.

“Upon arrival, police located a Dodge Ram pickup truck with front end damage and a white Jeep Cherokee with driver side damage,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“The lone female driver of the white jeep was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The family of the female driver has identified her as 18-year-old Madison Prescott.

“The circumstances could have been so much worse; she had an angel looking out for her that night,” said Madison’s sister, Grace Prescott.

RCMP confirmed this is a criminal investigation as one person was arrested. The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested at a location different than the crash site, police say.

“She could’ve been dead and the fact that that person was capable of running, walking, and couldn’t check up on my sister,” said Grace Prescott.

“If it’s a collision such as this where there are injuries and the damage is significant, it’s the law to stick on scene,” said Gautheir.

According to Prescott, Madison suffered a severe concussion, a broken collar bone, multiple breaks in her pelvis, and a broken arm and hand. She and her family said it’s fortunate she survived.

“She kept asking if she was going to die, it was very scary,” said Prescott.

Prescott says her sister is expected to recover physically, but fears it might take time for the 18-year-old to recover mentally.

“She just got in behind the wheel, this might stop her from driving in the future,” said Prescott.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision and has yet to speak with police is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-59207.